Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.37. 2,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 23,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

