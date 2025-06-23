Analyzing Henry Schein (HSIC) and The Competition

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Henry Schein to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Henry Schein has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henry Schein’s peers have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Henry Schein and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein 3.21% 14.87% 5.82% Henry Schein Competitors 2.88% -3.91% 7.65%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein 0 5 5 1 2.64 Henry Schein Competitors 104 1126 2019 112 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Henry Schein and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Henry Schein currently has a consensus price target of $79.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. As a group, “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies have a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Henry Schein’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Henry Schein has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Henry Schein and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein $12.67 billion $390.00 million 22.44 Henry Schein Competitors $37.61 billion $430.42 million 19.32

Henry Schein’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Henry Schein. Henry Schein is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Henry Schein shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of shares of all “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Henry Schein peers beat Henry Schein on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners; and value-added practice solutions comprising practice consultancy, education, revenue cycle management and financial services, e-services, practice technology, and network and hardware services, as well as consulting, and continuing education services. Henry Schein, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.