Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Shares Down 10.9% – Should You Sell?

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) was down 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 121,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 615,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 target price on Osisko Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OM

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Osisko Metals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

In other Osisko Metals news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $163,437. 29.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.