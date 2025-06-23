Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

IWF stock opened at $403.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

