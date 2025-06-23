iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $60.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

