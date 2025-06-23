Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30,917 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $272.48 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

