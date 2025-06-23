FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $422.34, but opened at $438.16. FactSet Research Systems shares last traded at $438.15, with a volume of 118,808 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.25.

The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

