Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,745,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

RTX Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE RTX opened at $146.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

