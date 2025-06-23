Naveen Prasad Buys 200,000 Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Naveen Prasad purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,980.00.

Shares of TSE:DBO traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 188,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,564. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$51.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

