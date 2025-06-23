Naveen Prasad Buys 200,000 Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Naveen Prasad purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,980.00.
D-BOX Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DBO traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 188,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,564. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$51.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.
About D-BOX Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D-BOX Technologies
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Small Cap Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- BigBear.ai Poised to Benefit as Palantir Dominates AI Defense
Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.