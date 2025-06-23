Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $818,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $526.83 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.16.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.