Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,322,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $198.93 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

