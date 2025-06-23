Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

VO opened at $272.48 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.36. The company has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

