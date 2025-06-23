Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 23rd (ACHR, ACRS, ADBE, ASTS, BASE, BRCC, CATX, CDTX, CMPS, CRMD)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2025

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 23rd:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $45.40 target price on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $24.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at WBB Securities. WBB Securities currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.