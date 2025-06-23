Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 23rd (ACHR, ACRS, ADBE, ASTS, BASE, BRCC, CATX, CDTX, CMPS, CRMD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 23rd:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $45.40 target price on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $24.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at WBB Securities. WBB Securities currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

