HWG Holdings LP Takes $53,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $310.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

