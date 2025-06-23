JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

