Reviewing Grafiti (NASDAQ:DMN) & Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Grafiti (NASDAQ:DMN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Technology and Grafiti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 0 4 2 0 2.33 Grafiti 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus target price of $276.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Aspen Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Grafiti.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $1.14 billion 14.67 -$9.77 million $0.08 3,304.13 Grafiti $386,085.00 0.02 -$45.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aspen Technology and Grafiti”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Grafiti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Grafiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Grafiti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Grafiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 0.54% 3.17% 2.89% Grafiti -874.43% -1,561.96% -160.38%

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grafiti has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Grafiti on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management. The company serves a range of asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas processing and distribution; and oil and gas refining and marketing, as well as bulk and specialty chemicals, engineering and construction, power and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. Aspen Technology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Emerson Electric Co.

About Grafiti

Grafiti Holding is the holding company of Grafiti UK, which operates the Grafiti UK Business. Grafiti is a distributor in the UK and certain other European countries of data analytics and visualization software products referred to as “SAVES” primarily for scientists and engineers. Our products can be downloaded to a user’s desktop. These products help scientific research in the health and life sciences domain in the discovery of new drugs, in the study of the efficacy of established drugs and therapies, and in epidemic propagation research, among other applications. Engineers use our products for a multitude of applications which include, but are not limited to, conducting surface modelling analysis and curve fitting in order to design new engineering processes, studying signal attenuation and propagation in radio engineering. Potential automobile and motorcycle applications could include surface panel design for aerodynamics, aesthetic symmetry, and calculated asymmetry among others. We believe our regression analysis product could also be used for predicting vehicle sharing demand and pricing trends in various markets based on a wide range of variables. Grafiti Holding was incorporated on October 17, 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Grafiti UK was formed by the Parent on May 13, 2020 as a distribution arm for its SAVES products in the UK market and part of the European market. Grafiti UK’s strategy is to build a broader, long term customer base by increasing its sales of Grafiti UK’s product offerings which will include cloud and Macintosh compatible data analytics and statistical visualization software products. We believe this will enable the Grafiti UK Business to focus on generating more recurring revenues in the future. The address of our principal executive office is 268 Bath Road, Slough.

