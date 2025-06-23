Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 14.3% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $173.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $275.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

