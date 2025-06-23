WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VOO stock opened at $547.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

