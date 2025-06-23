Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $198.93 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.40 and its 200-day moving average is $196.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

