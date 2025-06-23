RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in RTX were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in RTX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $146.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.66.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

