Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,431 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

