Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after buying an additional 753,783 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after acquiring an additional 195,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

