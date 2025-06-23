Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 251.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $205.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $575.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stephens began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.74.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

