Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

