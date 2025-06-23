Verus Wealth Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Verus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.2% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.89 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

