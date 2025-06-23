Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 214 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

