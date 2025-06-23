Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 226,119 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,721,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,119 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $76,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SCHD stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

