Head to Head Analysis: Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) versus Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ultrapar Participacoes and Energy & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes 0 1 3 1 3.00 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ultrapar Participacoes presently has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%. Given Ultrapar Participacoes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultrapar Participacoes is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.6% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes 1.65% 14.29% 5.70% Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and Energy & Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes $24.76 billion 0.14 $438.05 million $0.36 8.74 Energy & Technology $2.72 million 10.43 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Ultrapar Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 12.97, indicating that its stock price is 1,197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultrapar Participacoes beats Energy & Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services. In addition, the company operates liquid bulk storage terminals. Further, it offers digital payments services, combining the abastece aí app and the loyalty program Km de Vantagens. It also exports its products and services to customers in Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

