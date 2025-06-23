Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 233 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 908,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,958,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $167.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.