Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 7,737 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

