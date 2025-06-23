Acorn Creek Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $500,192,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

