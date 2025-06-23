XML Financial LLC Sells 151 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $21,525,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.