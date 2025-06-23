iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,428,403,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $596.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $576.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.66. The company has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.