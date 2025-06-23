Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,882 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.16. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

