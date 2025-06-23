Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Shares of HON opened at $221.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

