Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $39.01 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $40.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

