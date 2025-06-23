Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 279,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

