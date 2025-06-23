Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,240,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

