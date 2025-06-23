Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) versus Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Critical Survey

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of 26.48, meaning that its share price is 2,548% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Farmhouse”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $6.06 billion 4.08 $996.14 million $0.35 23.79 Farmhouse $10,000.00 26.72 -$560,000.00 ($0.03) -0.50

Profitability

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse. Farmhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Info Service Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 17.19% 40.64% 8.69% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment. In addition, it provides international telephone, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels; and digital platform, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system service development, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and space, and land and building services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; mobile contents, application development, and digital marketing services; fixed-line services and data communication network services; software development services; online domain names; services of infrastructure development of fibre optic networks; and training and online advertising services. The company is involved in resale of mobile phone, voice over internet phone, and leased circuit services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

