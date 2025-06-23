SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 15.5% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,533,000 after buying an additional 330,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,458,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

