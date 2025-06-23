FMA Wealth Management LLC Has $12.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FMA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 9.6% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $403.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.