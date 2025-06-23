Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Price

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $80.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

KMX stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. CarMax has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in CarMax by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

