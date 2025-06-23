IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $39.86. 9,291,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 18,972,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

Specifically, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $59,787,628.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,836.97. This represents a 79.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $136,550,889.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,883,244.77. This trade represents a 90.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other IonQ news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 910,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $34,407,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,629.62. This trade represents a 70.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in IonQ by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,162.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

