Toy Stocks To Watch Today – June 22nd

Costco Wholesale, Kroger, and Walmart are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are equity shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell toys, games and related children’s products. Their market performance often hinges on consumer spending trends and seasonal demand—peaking around holidays and new product launches. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $980.29. 3,250,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,002.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.03. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $434.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE:KR traded up $6.33 on Friday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,151,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $73.63.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.16. 20,513,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,935,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

