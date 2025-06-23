M3 Advisory Group LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M3 Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $397.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.62 and a 200-day moving average of $487.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

