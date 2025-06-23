Contrasting Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) & Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randstad and Insperity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $26.11 billion 0.29 $133.10 million $0.32 64.88 Insperity $6.58 billion 0.34 $91.00 million $1.68 35.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Insperity. Insperity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Randstad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Insperity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Insperity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Insperity pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Randstad pays out 215.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Insperity pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Insperity has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Insperity is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Randstad has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insperity has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Randstad and Insperity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 2 0 1 2.67 Insperity 1 2 0 0 1.67

Insperity has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.76%. Given Insperity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than Randstad.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 0.49% 9.48% 3.52% Insperity 0.95% 52.17% 2.87%

Summary

Insperity beats Randstad on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; integrated payroll; benefits administration; HR administration and employee onboarding; time and attendance; performance management; reporting and analytics; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

