Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Boosted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.00 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

