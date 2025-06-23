Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) and The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of The Ensign Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of The Ensign Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Ensign Group and Brookdale Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Brookdale Senior Living 1 1 3 0 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

The Ensign Group presently has a consensus price target of $163.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus price target of $7.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than The Ensign Group.

This table compares The Ensign Group and Brookdale Senior Living”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $4.26 billion 2.07 $297.97 million $5.29 29.03 Brookdale Senior Living $3.13 billion 0.51 -$201.93 million ($1.04) -6.57

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brookdale Senior Living. Brookdale Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Ensign Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The Ensign Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookdale Senior Living has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Ensign Group and Brookdale Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 6.99% 16.90% 6.56% Brookdale Senior Living -7.52% -79.84% -3.33%

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Brookdale Senior Living on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services. Its Standard Bearer segment is comprised of selected real estate properties owned by Standard Bearer and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operators. In addition, the company provides ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiograms, sub-acute services, dialysis, respiratory, and long-term care pharmacy and patient transportation to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities, as well as mobile diagnostics. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities and freestanding, single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company’s residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that provides various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and healthcare needs. It also manages communities on behalf of others. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.