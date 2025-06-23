Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Central Garden & Pet to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $3.20 billion $107.98 million 16.44 Central Garden & Pet Competitors $2.74 billion $103.50 million 3.36

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Central Garden & Pet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet’s peers have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Central Garden & Pet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 3 0 1 2.50 Central Garden & Pet Competitors 115 908 997 28 2.46

Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 28.27%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Garden & Pet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 3.90% 10.14% 4.40% Central Garden & Pet Competitors -0.12% 0.85% 0.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass, vegetable, flower and herb seed, wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories, weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, fertilizers, and live plants. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

