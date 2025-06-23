Head to Head Survey: Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR) versus Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Evergreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Evergreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Evergreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 45.35% 11.52% 5.22% Evergreen N/A -31.43% 4.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Evergreen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $244.17 million 7.14 $271.96 million $1.76 8.03 Evergreen N/A N/A $3.67 million $0.28 42.74

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Evergreen. Blue Owl Capital Co. III is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergreen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Evergreen on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

